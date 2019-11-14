Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand China Starch Holdings Limited (HKG:3838)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use China Starch Holdings Limited's (HKG:3838) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Starch Holdings has a P/E ratio of 4.97. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 20.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Starch Holdings:

P/E of 4.97 = HK$0.14 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.03 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Starch Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see China Starch Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (15.6) in the food industry classification.

China Starch Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Starch Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

China Starch Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 43% last year. But EPS is up 12% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

China Starch Holdings's Balance Sheet

China Starch Holdings has net cash of CN¥347m. This is fairly high at 43% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On China Starch Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Starch Holdings has a P/E of 5.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.