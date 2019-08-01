Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:QC7), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has a P/E ratio of 28.91, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD28.91 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore):

P/E of 28.91 = SGD0.48 ÷ SGD0.017 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has a lower P/E than the average (33.8) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) shrunk earnings per share by 46% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s net debt is 17% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s P/E Ratio

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) trades on a P/E ratio of 28.9, which is above its market average of 12.7. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.