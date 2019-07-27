Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Johnson Matthey Plc's (LON:JMAT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Johnson Matthey has a P/E ratio of 14.86, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £14.86 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Johnson Matthey:

P/E of 14.86 = £31.95 ÷ £2.15 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Johnson Matthey Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Johnson Matthey has a lower P/E than the average (25.4) in the chemicals industry classification.

Johnson Matthey's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Johnson Matthey, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that Johnson Matthey grew EPS by a stonking 38% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.9%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Johnson Matthey's P/E?

Net debt totals 14% of Johnson Matthey's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Johnson Matthey's P/E Ratio

Johnson Matthey trades on a P/E ratio of 14.9, which is below the GB market average of 16.3. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.