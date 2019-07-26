Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Infibeam Avenues Limited (NSE:INFIBEAM)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Infibeam Avenues Limited's (NSE:INFIBEAM) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Infibeam Avenues has a P/E ratio of 21.29, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹21.29 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Infibeam Avenues's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Infibeam Avenues:

P/E of 21.29 = ₹40.6 ÷ ₹1.91 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Infibeam Avenues's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below Infibeam Avenues has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the online retail industry, which is 21.6.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Infibeam Avenues shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Infibeam Avenues grew EPS by a stonking 43% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 105% annually, over the last three years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Infibeam Avenues's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Infibeam Avenues has net cash of ₹1.5b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Infibeam Avenues's P/E Ratio

Infibeam Avenues trades on a P/E ratio of 21.3, which is above its market average of 14.3. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.