Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Dr. Hönle AG's (ETR:HNL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Dr. Hönle has a P/E ratio of 15.41. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €15.41 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dr. Hönle:

P/E of 15.41 = €47.00 ÷ €3.05 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Dr. Hönle Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Dr. Hönle has a lower P/E than the average (31.5) in the electrical industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Dr. Hönle shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Dr. Hönle, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Dr. Hönle shrunk earnings per share by 10% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 17%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Dr. Hönle's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Dr. Hönle's €3.1m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Dr. Hönle's P/E Ratio

Dr. Hönle trades on a P/E ratio of 15.4, which is below the DE market average of 19.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.