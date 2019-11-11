Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Penta Gold Limited (NSE:PENTAGOLD)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Penta Gold Limited's (NSE:PENTAGOLD) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Penta Gold has a P/E ratio of 14.27, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Penta Gold:

P/E of 14.27 = ₹34.00 ÷ ₹2.38 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Penta Gold's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (53.2) for companies in the retail distributors industry is higher than Penta Gold's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Penta Gold shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Penta Gold grew EPS by a stonking 30% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 2.7% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Penta Gold's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Penta Gold has net debt worth a very significant 112% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Penta Gold's P/E Ratio

Penta Gold trades on a P/E ratio of 14.3, which is above its market average of 13.3. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.