Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how James Fisher and Sons plc's (LON:FSJ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. James Fisher and Sons has a P/E ratio of 22.23, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for James Fisher and Sons:

P/E of 22.23 = £19.88 ÷ £0.89 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does James Fisher and Sons's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that James Fisher and Sons has a lower P/E than the average (31.3) P/E for companies in the infrastructure industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that James Fisher and Sons shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by James Fisher and Sons earnings growth of 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.1%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

James Fisher and Sons's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 11% of James Fisher and Sons's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On James Fisher and Sons's P/E Ratio

James Fisher and Sons trades on a P/E ratio of 22.2, which is above its market average of 16.1. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.