Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand IRCE S.p.A. (BIT:IRC)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how IRCE S.p.A.'s (BIT:IRC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. IRCE has a price to earnings ratio of 10.34, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €10.34 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for IRCE:

P/E of 10.34 = €1.73 ÷ €0.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does IRCE's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.1) for companies in the electrical industry is higher than IRCE's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that IRCE shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with IRCE, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

IRCE shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 34%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does IRCE's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 115% of IRCE's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On IRCE's P/E Ratio

IRCE trades on a P/E ratio of 10.3, which is below the IT market average of 15.9. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.