Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Van de Velde NV (EBR:VAN)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Van de Velde NV's (EBR:VAN), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Van de Velde's P/E ratio is 13.53. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €13.53 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Van de Velde

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Van de Velde:

P/E of 13.53 = €25.95 ÷ €1.92 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Van de Velde Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Van de Velde has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

ENXTBR:VAN Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 26th 2019 More

Van de Velde's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Van de Velde, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Van de Velde saw earnings per share decrease by 24% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 4.3% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Van de Velde's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Van de Velde's €15m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Van de Velde's P/E Ratio

Van de Velde trades on a P/E ratio of 13.5, which is below the BE market average of 15.1. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.