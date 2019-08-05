Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand LEG Immobilien AG (ETR:LEG)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to LEG Immobilien AG's (ETR:LEG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. LEG Immobilien has a price to earnings ratio of 9.58, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €9.58 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for LEG Immobilien:

P/E of 9.58 = €107.25 ÷ €11.2 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does LEG Immobilien Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that LEG Immobilien has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

XTRA:LEG Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think LEG Immobilien will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

LEG Immobilien shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 32%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does LEG Immobilien's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 64% of LEG Immobilien's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On LEG Immobilien's P/E Ratio

LEG Immobilien has a P/E of 9.6. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 19.6. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.