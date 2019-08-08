Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at NVE Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVEC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, NVE's P/E ratio is 22.09. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NVE:

P/E of 22.09 = $64.61 ÷ $2.92 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does NVE Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that NVE has a lower P/E than the average (25) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqCM:NVEC Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 8th 2019

This suggests that market participants think NVE will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with NVE, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

NVE saw earnings per share decrease by 2.7% last year. But EPS is up 2.4% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting NVE's P/E?

NVE has net cash of US$16m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On NVE's P/E Ratio

NVE trades on a P/E ratio of 22.1, which is above its market average of 17.3. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.