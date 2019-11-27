Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Best Buy Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:BBY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Best Buy's P/E ratio is 14.52. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.9%.

How Do You Calculate Best Buy's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Best Buy:

P/E of 14.52 = $81.57 ÷ $5.62 (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Best Buy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.2) for companies in the specialty retail industry is higher than Best Buy's P/E.

NYSE:BBY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 27th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Best Buy shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Best Buy grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 53% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 15% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Best Buy's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Best Buy's US$499m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Best Buy's P/E Ratio

Best Buy's P/E is 14.5 which is below average (18.4) in the US market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.