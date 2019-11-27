Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STND)

Of late the Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ:STND) share price has softened like an ice cream in the sun, melting a full . Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 6.6% in the last year. But shareholders who bought at the right time will be smiling, given that the stock is up 8.7% over the last quarter.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Standard AVB Financial Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.99 that there is some investor optimism about Standard AVB Financial. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the mortgage industry is lower than Standard AVB Financial's P/E.

Standard AVB Financial's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Standard AVB Financial had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.8%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Standard AVB Financial's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Standard AVB Financial has net debt worth 59% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Standard AVB Financial's P/E Ratio

Standard AVB Financial has a P/E of 16.0. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.4. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. Given Standard AVB Financial's P/E ratio has declined from 16.0 to 16.0 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.