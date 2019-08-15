Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Scales Corporation Limited's (NZSE:SCL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Scales's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 22.2. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Scales:

P/E of 22.2 = NZ$4.54 ÷ NZ$0.20 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Scales's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Scales has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the food industry average (22.4).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Scales shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Most would be impressed by Scales earnings growth of 18% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 4.9% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.3% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Scales's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 11% of Scales's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Scales's P/E Ratio

Scales has a P/E of 22.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.9. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.