Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at TrueBlue, Inc.'s (NYSE:TBI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, TrueBlue's P/E ratio is 13.41. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $13.41 for every $1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for TrueBlue

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TrueBlue:

P/E of 13.41 = $23.69 ÷ $1.77 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does TrueBlue's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see TrueBlue has a lower P/E than the average (18.4) in the professional services industry classification.

NYSE:TBI Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 30th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that TrueBlue shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

TrueBlue saw earnings per share improve by -5.7% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 6.2% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting TrueBlue's P/E?

TrueBlue has net debt worth just 2.3% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On TrueBlue's P/E Ratio

TrueBlue has a P/E of 13.4. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.9. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.