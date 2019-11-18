Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Open Text Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTEX) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Open Text has a P/E ratio of 36.17, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.8%.

How Do I Calculate Open Text's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Open Text:

P/E of 36.17 = $43.46 ÷ $1.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Open Text's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Open Text has a lower P/E than the average (44.4) P/E for companies in the software industry.

Open Text's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Notably, Open Text grew EPS by a whopping 33% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 2.8%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 37% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Open Text's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Open Text's net debt is 14% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Open Text's P/E Ratio

Open Text has a P/E of 36.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.