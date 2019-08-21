Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Fufeng Group Limited (HKG:546)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Fufeng Group Limited's (HKG:546), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Fufeng Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 4.57. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$4.57 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Fufeng Group:

P/E of 4.57 = CN¥3.31 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.72 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Fufeng Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Fufeng Group has a lower P/E than the average (6.9) in the chemicals industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Fufeng Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Fufeng Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Fufeng Group grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 24%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Fufeng Group's P/E?

Fufeng Group's net debt is 14% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Fufeng Group's P/E Ratio

Fufeng Group trades on a P/E ratio of 4.6, which is below the HK market average of 10. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'