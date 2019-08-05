Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Inghams Group Limited's (ASX:ING), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Inghams Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.18. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Inghams Group:

P/E of 11.18 = A$4 ÷ A$0.36 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Inghams Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.1) for companies in the food industry is higher than Inghams Group's P/E.

ASX:ING Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019

This suggests that market participants think Inghams Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Inghams Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 16% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 64% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.7% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Inghams Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Inghams Group has net debt worth 16% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Inghams Group's P/E Ratio

Inghams Group's P/E is 11.2 which is below average (16.2) in the AU market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.