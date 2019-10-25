Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Medialink Group Limited (HKG:2230)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Medialink Group Limited's (HKG:2230) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Medialink Group has a P/E ratio of 3.54. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 28.3%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Medialink Group:

P/E of 3.54 = HK$0.25 ÷ HK$0.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Medialink Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Medialink Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.0) P/E for companies in the interactive media and services industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Medialink Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Medialink Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 12% over the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Medialink Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Medialink Group has net cash of HK$164m. This is fairly high at 33% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Medialink Group's P/E Ratio

Medialink Group has a P/E of 3.5. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.