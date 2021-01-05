Here's what to do if your package gets stolen - and how to prevent it from happening

Melanie Weir
Mailed packages on front porch
Packages are being stolen in more creative ways but you can take steps to retrieve your stolen mail -or get a refund. Jennifer J Taylor/Getty Images

  • If your stolen package was delivered by a major postal carrier such as USPS, UPS, or FedEx, you should file a claim with the respective shipping company. 

  • If you know your package has been stolen, you could reach out to the sender or seller about a possible replacement or refund. 

  • You should also consider filing a police report for your stolen package to aid your case if you eventually file an insurance claim. 

  • Video doorbells like Ring and Arlo offer protection in deterring or catching theft. 

With so many people now working from home and the growing public awareness of porch pirates, you'd think package thieves would reconsider stealing an item from outside someone's front door. However, packages are stolen often from people's front steps and thieves are getting even more clever about how they're doing it.

It's a disturbing and frustrating trend, and if it's the first time you've had a package stolen, you might find yourself unsure of what to do next. However, there are steps you can take after your item is stolen to try to retrieve it or even get a replacement. 

What to do if your package gets stolen

Here's what you can do if you know your package has been stolen. 

Contact the delivery carrier

Most of the major delivery companies have dedicated systems in place to deal with stolen packages so your next best move is to contact them. FedEx, UPS, USPS, and Amazon all have claims sites where you can let them know what happened so they can try and assist you with getting back your package. 

File a police report 

Another option you have if you think your package was actually stolen is to file a police report with your local authorities. There likely won't be much they can do, especially if there are no witnesses, but if others in your area also report robberies, the police will have more to go on and will be more likely to catch the culprits. Additionally, a police report will help if you end up needing to file an insurance claim to be reimbursed for your stolen items.

Contact the sender for a possible refund or replacement

The next thing you should do is contact the sender of the packages. If it's a company, they may simply send a replacement following a report that their package was never delivered or went missing - especially large companies like Amazon. Others may not send a replacement but might reimburse you for the cost of the items. Make sure you keep your order number, tracking number, and any other relevant information in case they need it to help you.

Not every company can afford policies like this, but some might still try and help you, or make an exception, especially if you are able to provide them with evidence. If you have a video of the package being stolen, that's obviously helpful, but it could also help if you have a notice of the delivery to send in, so that the company can confirm that a package was actually delivered on their end.

Install a video doorbell as a precautionary measure

You don't have to booby trap your front porch to alert you to when interlopers are there, but video doorbells like the Ring or Arlo definitely make it much easier to deter and catch robbers through the devices' motion-detected video and microphone features. 

  • How many people need to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to stop the coronavirus?

    It has been clear for a while that, at least in the U.S., the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic will be through vaccination. The rapid deployment of coronavirus vaccines is underway, but how many people need to be vaccinated in order to control this pandemic?I am a computational biologist who uses data and computer models to answer biological question at the University of Connecticut. I have been tracking my state’s COVID-19 epidemic with a computer model to help forecast the number of hospitalizations at the University of Connecticut’s John Dempsey Hospital.This type of computer model and the underlying theory can also be used to calculate the vaccination rates needed to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. My estimate is that for the entire U.S., roughly 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the pandemic. But variation in how people behave in different parts of the country, as well as open questions on whether the vaccine prevents infection entirely or just prevents people from getting sick, add a degree of uncertainty. Cutting off transmissionClinical trials have shown that once a person gets vaccinated for the coronavirus, they won’t get sick with COVID-19. A person who doesn’t get sick can still be infected with the coronavirus. But let’s also assume that a vaccinated person can’t spread the virus to others, though researchers still don’t know if this is true.When enough of the population is vaccinated, the virus has a hard time finding new people to infect, and the epidemic starts dying out. And not everyone needs to be vaccinated, just enough people to stop the virus from spreading out of control. The number of people who need to be vaccinated is known as the critical vaccination level. Once a population reaches that number, you get herd immunity. Herd immunity is when there are so many vaccinated people that an infected person can hardly find anyone who could get infected, and so the virus cannot propagate to other people. This is very important to protect people who cannot get vaccinated.The critical vaccination level depends on how infectious the disease is and how effective the vaccine is. Infectiousness is measured using the basic reproduction number – R0 – which is how many people an infected person would spread the virus to on average if no protective measures were in place. The more infectious a disease is, the larger the number of people who need to be vaccinated to reach heard immunity. The higher the effectiveness of the vaccine, the fewer people need to be vaccinated. Not the same everywhereR0 values differ from place to place because their populations behave differently – social interactions are not the same in rural and urban locations, nor in warm climates compared to cold ones, for example.Using the data on positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths, my model estimates that Connecticut currently has an R0 of 2.88, meaning that, on average, every infected person would pass the virus on to 2.88 other people if no mitigation measures were in place. Estimates at the county level range from 1.44 in rural Alpine, California to 4.31 in urban Hudson, New Jersey.But finding an R0 value for the entire U.S. is especially tricky because of the diversity of climates and because the virus has affected different areas at different times – behavior has been far from uniform. Estimates vary from 2.47 to 8.2, though most researchers place R0 for the entire U.S. around 3.While R0 varies by location and between estimates, the effectiveness of the vaccines is constant and well known. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19, respectively. Using values for vaccine effectiveness and the R0, we can calculate the critical vaccination level. For Connecticut, with an R0 of 2.88, 69% of the population needs to be vaccinated. For the entire U.S., with R0 of 3, this would be 70%. In New York City, with an estimated R0 of 4.26 this would be 80%. A lot of uncertaintyWhile the math is relatively simple, things get complicated when you consider important questions for which epidemiologists still have no answers. First, the formula for critical vaccination level assumes that people interact randomly. But in the real world, people interact in highly structured networks depending on work, travel and social connections. When those contact patterns are considered, some researchers found critical vaccination levels to be considerably smaller compared to assuming random interactions.Unfortunately, other unknowns could have an opposite effect. Vaccine trials clearly show that vaccinated people don’t get sick with COVID-19. But it is still unknown whether the vaccines prevent people from getting mild infections that they could pass on to others. If vaccinated people can still be infected and pass on the virus, then vaccination will not provide herd immunity – though it would still prevent serious disease and reduce mortality drastically. A final question that remains to be answered is how long immunity to the coronavirus lasts after a person is vaccinated. If immunity wanes after a few months, then each individual will need repeated vaccinations.It is hard to say with certainty how many people need to be vaccinated in order to end this pandemic. But even so, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines has been the best news in 2020. In 2021, as a large proportion of individuals in the U.S. get the vaccine, the country will be heading toward the critical vaccination level – whatever it may be – so that life can start to return to normal.[You need to understand the coronavirus pandemic, and we can help. Read The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Mendes, University of Connecticut.Read more: * Test positivity rate: How this one figure explains that the US isn’t doing enough testing yet * What’s not being said about why African Americans need to take the COVID-19 vaccinePedro Mendes currently receives funding from the National Institutes of Health. In the past he has received research funding from the National Science Foundation, the British Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the British Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and the European Union.