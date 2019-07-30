Here's What Pan-United Corporation Ltd's (SGX:P52) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Pan-United:

0.056 = S$16m ÷ (S$451m - S$166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Pan-United has an ROCE of 5.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for Pan-United

Does Pan-United Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Pan-United's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 2.3% average in the Trade Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Pan-United's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that , Pan-United currently has an ROCE of 5.6%, less than the 8.9% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Pan-United's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SGX:P52 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Pan-United has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Pan-United's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Pan-United has total liabilities of S$166m and total assets of S$451m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Pan-United has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.