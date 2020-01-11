Here's how partisan wrath over Trump's impeachment changed the future of 2 lawmakers

WASHINGTON – In mid-October, as Francis Rooney publicly wavered about opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump, a local GOP leader in Florida called the Republican congressman to say he should get in line behind Trump – or get out of Congress.

A few weeks later, when Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew signaled his doubts about impeaching Trump, a party chairman of a key county in his New Jersey district told him over a Sunday meal at a local diner there would be a price to pay if he didn't support the case against the president.

An already divided nation has grown more polarized since Trump took office nearly three years ago. The president's impeachment has fanned the political flames even more, especially in Congress where a body once capable of hammering out compromise on immigration, gun control and other thorny issues is paralyzed by partisanship. Those divisions will again be on display in the coming weeks as the Senate prepares for a trial on impeachment. The trial could begin as early as next week, when Pelosi is expected to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“There’s very little can be accomplished of any consequence,” Rooney lamented to USA TODAY. “And meanwhile, the country’s got great problems. We’re really good at renaming post offices and moving land around among Indian tribes. But not so good about solving the bigger problems that face the United States.”

Rooney and Van Drew are the latest examples of a partisan intolerance on both sides of the aisle. But that backlash didn't come so much from political leaders in Washington. Instead, it roiled from party activists back home who have grown more unforgiving of political dissent especially on the subject of Trump.

But both lawmakers’ political lives changed almost as soon as they made their positions known about the effort to punish Trump for his efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating political rival Joe Biden.

Rooney announced he would not seek a third term. Van Drew decided to leave the Democratic party and run for re-election as a Republican.

'You gotta vote for impeachment'

Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J. More

The Democratic-controlled House last month adopted two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – almost entirely along party lines. No Republicans voted for either article, which now head to the Senate. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats who voted against both.

Van Drew, a long-time state lawmaker from South Jersey, represents a district Trump won by nearly five points in 2016.

Garden State progressives already were angry with him for keeping a campaign promise to vote against Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for House Speaker a year ago. Then came Oct. 31, when he voted against the resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry which passed the House and set in motion the impeachment vote in December.

On Dec. 8, Van Drew sat down with Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Party, who was adamant that the congressman had to reverse course and back impeachment. Suleiman was leading the charge to withhold support for Van Drew in a primary unless he agreed to vote for impeachment.

“His pitch to me was well, I have a 92% voting record with Pelosi, you should give me a pass with this impeachment stuff. He kept saying this is just one vote," Suleiman recalled. "And I said 'Jeff, this isn’t just one vote. This is the most important vote you’re going to cast as a member of Congress ... Your constituents care about this. They elected a Democrat. You’ve gotta vote for impeachment."