Here's who would pay more — and who pays less — under new Evergy rate plan for Kansas

The state's largest electricity provider and staff for the state's utility regulators have agreed on a deal that could raise rates in Topeka and much of the eastern half of Kansas while cutting rates in most of the Kansas City metro area.

The proposed settlement agreement still needs approval of the three-person Kansas Corporation Commission, which could happen later this year. The KCC announced the proposed settlement agreement with Evergy and other interested parties Friday afternoon.

"This settlement is a very strong result for our customers," said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO, who said the added revenues will help the company "recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness."

Evergy Kansas Central customers would pay more

Under the settlement, rates for the Evergy Kansas Central service area would increase by a net of roughly 3.5%, instead of the roughly 9.8% that Evergy had originally sought.

The central region is where Westar operated before the 2018 merger with Kansas City Power and Light.

An average residential customer will pay $4.64 more per month under the settlement agreement. Evergy's original proposal called for a $14.24 increase in the average residential monthly utility bill.

Evergy Kansas Central customers would pay a total of $74 million more under the settlement, as opposed to the $204 million the company had wanted.

Evergy Kansas Metro customers would pay less

For the Evergy Kansas Metro service area, there would be a net rate decrease of about 4.5% instead of the 2% increase the utility had asked for.

The metro area is where KCP&L operated prior to the merger.

An average residential customer will pay $6.07 less per month under the settlement agreement. Evergy's original proposal called for an increase of $3.47 in the average residential monthly utility bill.

Evergy Kansas Metro customers would pay $33 million less, as opposed to the $14 million increase in Evergy's initial proposal.

Evergy would still make more profits

The original Evergy proposal filed in April would have allowed the electric monopoly to collect $218 million more in revenue from Kansas customers. The settlement cuts that to $41 million.

Evergy has been profitable, reporting $186 million in adjusted earnings in the second quarter and $322 million for the first half of the year. Stockholders were paid a quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share, amounting to $140 million.

KCC staff had originally suggested cutting Evergy's revenue

In August, KCC staff recommended rates that would have cut Evergy's revenue from Kansas customers by $18 million.

KCC staff said their financial audit justified about a 2% increase in the central region's rates, raising $35 million more in revenue. But KCC staff said Evergy should decrease rates by 7% in the metro region, cutting revenue by $53 million.

The settlement is not final

The settlement agreement was unanimous among the parties, which include Evergy, KCC staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board and a variety of groups representing the interests of businesses, schools, governments and the environment.

But the three-member commission has the final say and must still evaluate the proposal. A five-day evidentiary hearing is scheduled to start next week, but the supporters of the settlement agreement have proposed canceling the hearings because the settlement "resolves all the contested issues."

The commission may accept or reject the settlement, or could modify it.

If the settlement is accepted, the KCC order will come in December. If the KCC does not follow the settlement, the order will come in January.

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Evergy Kansas electric rate settlement goes to KCC utility regulators