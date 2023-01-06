Here's What We Like About PBT Group's (JSE:PBG) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy PBT Group Limited (JSE:PBG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase PBT Group's shares before the 11th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.87 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PBT Group has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of ZAR13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether PBT Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PBT Group is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that PBT Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see PBT Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 63% a year for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, PBT Group could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, PBT Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because PBT Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is PBT Group worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see PBT Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 72% and 66% respectively. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with PBT Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

