I'm Obsessed With What Bad Bunny, Jenna Ortega, And These 12 Other Latine Celebs Wore To The 2023 Met Gala

Toby Melville/ReutersA private jet from California landed Friday morning just a few miles from Windsor Castle, prompting speculation that Prince Harry might have quietly arrived in the U.K. for King Charles III's coronation Saturday.Harry is reportedly planning to whizz back to California immediately after the ceremony ends, potentially making it home in time to blo