Here's What To Make Of PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PepsiCo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$12b ÷ (US$93b - US$26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, PepsiCo has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Beverage industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PepsiCo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PepsiCo here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PepsiCo Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 27% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that PepsiCo has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, PepsiCo has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

