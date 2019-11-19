Here's What Pharmagest Interactive SA's (EPA:PHA) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Pharmagest Interactive:

0.24 = €40m ÷ (€254m - €83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Pharmagest Interactive has an ROCE of 24%.

View our latest analysis for Pharmagest Interactive

Is Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.3% average in the Healthcare Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:PHA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Pharmagest Interactive.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Pharmagest Interactive has total liabilities of €83m and total assets of €254m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Pharmagest Interactive's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Pharmagest Interactive looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.