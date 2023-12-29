Here's what Phoenix councilmembers want to see for the city in the new year

Better pay for city employees, faster 911 response times and speeding up city permitting processes are some of the New Year's resolutions Phoenix city councilmembers are setting for 2024.

The Arizona Republic asked Mayor Kate Gallego and the council about goals and resolutions. Here's what they said.

Resolutions for the new year, straight from City Hall

Mayor Kate Gallego: "I’m always looking to improve City services and ensure we’re the best we can be – so I’d say our resolution should be to speed up delivery of quality services, reduce our 911 response times, and expedite our permitting process."

Vice Mayor (District 7 Councilmember) Yassamin Ansari: "Ensure that programs and policies like our Office of Refugee Support and Community Assistance Program and pay raises for city employees that we worked so hard together to deliver in the past few years aren’t negatively affected by state shared revenue shortfalls and the loss of city income from the rental tax repeal."

District 1 Councilmember Ann O'Brien: "To become more efficient. Our staff throughout the City is great, don’t get me wrong! However, government has historically been the Titanic that can never seem to move quite as fast as the private sector. Already, Council voted to bring staff salaries to a more competitive range with that of the private sector, but we can be doing more to not just retain our staff but increase efficiencies."

District 2 Councilmember Jim Waring: "Hire more police officers. It’s our biggest issue and one we have to address. We have done an excellent job in many other areas (economic development, reducing water consumption) but we have to ensure the public safety. Without that, all of the other good works might be undone."

District 3 Councilmember Deb Stark: Continue improving the permitting process, to ensure it is more prompt and affordable.

District 4 Councilmember Laura Pastor: "Be fiscally responsible in every decision we make."

District 5 Councilmember Betty Guardado: "Phoenix is on the rise, and while we are facing new and perhaps difficult budget constraints in the coming years, our shared values are what define us as a community and guide us in making decisions that prioritize the well-being and happiness of those in our community. While tough choices may lie ahead, let us remember the impact they will have on real people's lives – our friends, neighbors, and families, which includes City of Phoenix employees. By approaching these decisions with compassion and empathy, we can find solutions that not only address a budget shortfall but also preserve the essence of what makes Phoenix such a special place to live."

District 6 Councilmember Kevin Robinson: No response.

District 8 Councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington: "My New Year’s resolution is to ensure that the city fosters a cooperative and effective environment that prioritizes the issues that directly impact our residents and their well-being."

Other important issues for the city

Gallego: "We should work to pass Prop 479, which invests in our regional transportation plan. It will help Phoenix improve flow and safety on our freeways, build out our larger road system, and keep our bus system going. It allows us to fund innovative new technology to improve folks’ commutes. This plan will be on the November ballot."

Ansari: "Build on housing and zoning reform to make it easier to build both market rate and affordable housing so that we continue to see rent prices decrease for years to come while continuing to build affordable housing on the many city-owned lots that are still undeveloped."

O'Brien: "To approve more housing than the year before – and do the same again in 2025. My Proposed Homeless Solutions Plan that I released in June of 2023 talks about ways we can increase more housing. I’m proud to say that since the release, we were successful in amending the Phoenix City Code to allow for Accessory Dwelling Units. We have also prioritized permitting for affordable housing and shelters. Under my request, discussions have started in the Planning Department about how we can streamline the entire process from zoning to permitting – and in some cases, annexations – throughout the City. Already, the Department has held listening sessions with stakeholders to learn what could we be doing better to reduce the time it takes to go from a pre-application to walls out of the ground. My office is committed to making it more efficient to build housing of all types in Phoenix."

Stark: Traffic enforcement with regard to red-light running and speeding.

Pastor: "Finding creative ways to maintain our services and staffing with the loss of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and the flat tax in the coming years. To continue our streak of prudent budgeting, we need to face the reality and plan ahead. Also, addressing the DOJ findings."

