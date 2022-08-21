Here's What We Like About Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Piper Sandler Companies' shares before the 25th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.90 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Piper Sandler Companies stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of $129.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Piper Sandler Companies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Piper Sandler Companies paid out just 15% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Piper Sandler Companies has grown its earnings rapidly, up 59% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Piper Sandler Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Piper Sandler Companies worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Piper Sandler Companies appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Piper Sandler Companies for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Piper Sandler Companies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

