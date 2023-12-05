Here's who plans to run for office next year across the Rockford region

A few Rockford area officials will face primary election challenges in March.

Filing for the March 19 primary election that will feature county races for state's attorney, chairman, circuit clerk and coroner in addition to races for Congress and state legislature drew to a close on Monday.

Here's who filed petitions in notable area races.

Sorensen runs for re-election

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, faced a crowded field of Democrats when he won his party's nomination for the 17th Congressional District in June 2022. He has filed for re-election, and this time may get to walk directly into the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election without a primary challenge.

U.S. Rep Eric Sorensen represents Illinois’ 17th District in Congress.

Two Republicans hope to challenge Sorensen in November. They include retired Winnebago County Judge Joseph McGraw of Rockford and Scott Alan Crowl of Milan.

The 17th Congressional District stretches from much of northwestern Illinois and Rockford to Peoria and includes Bloomington-Normal, Macomb and the Quad Cities.

Stadelman seeks fifth term

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park, has filed to run for re-election and does not have a Democratic challenger in the 34th District which includes Rockford, Loves Park and stretches to the east to include much of Belvidere.

Republicans including Rock Valley College Trustee Crystal Villarreal Soltow of Belvidere and Juan Reyes of Rockford, who Stadelman previously defeated, have also filed to run in Senate District 34.

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park, is seeking re-election in the 34th District.

Winnebago County Courts

Rockford City Attorney Nicholas Meyer has filed as a Democrat to run for McGraw's vacant judge seat in the 17th Circuit Court. No other Democrats have filed, but experienced private practice lawyer Earl Karl Jacobs of Rockford, a Republican, who was appointed to the vacant seat in August, has also filed to run.

Winnebago County

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, Circuit Clerk Tom Klein, all Republicans, have filed for re-election. Auditor William Crowley of Roscoe, a Democrat, has also filed for re-election. No challengers filed for any of the countywide offices.

Boone County

Republicans Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith, Circuit Clerk Pamela Coduto and Coroner Rebecca Wigget have filed for re-election. No challengers filed for any of the countywide offices.

Stephenson County

Republican Stephenson County State's Attorney Carl Larson of Freeport and Circuit Clerk Shanelle Bardell filed to run for re-election. Brian Halverson of Dakota is running for Stephenson County Coroner. No other challengers have filed to run for countywide offices.

16th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, has filed for re-election. So far, no challengers are listed in the Illinois Board of Elections database.

The district stretches from the Wisconsin border south to Bloomington, circling around cities such as Rockford to include Roscoe, Rockton and South Beloit and south down to parts of Peoria and the Bloomington area.

11th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, will face a primary challenge from fellow Naperville resident Qasim Rashid.

Three Republicans have filed in an effort to unseat Foster. They include Jerry Evans of Warrenville, Kent Mercado of Bartlett, and Susan Hathaway-Altman of Geneva.

The district stretches from the Naperville and Aurora area to Belvidere and then east to include much of McHenry County.

Illinois House

Illinois Reps. Maurice West, D-Rockford, Dave Vella, D-Rockford, Joe Sosnowski, R-Belvidere, John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, and Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, have filed for re-election.

