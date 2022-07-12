Here's What PointsBet Holdings Limited's (ASX:PBH) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

The big shareholder groups in PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

PointsBet Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$738m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PointsBet Holdings.

Check out our latest analysis for PointsBet Holdings

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PointsBet Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PointsBet Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see PointsBet Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It would appear that 9.0% of PointsBet Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.0% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Samuel Swanell is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of PointsBet Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of PointsBet Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$738m, and insiders have AU$96m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 19%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.7% of PointsBet Holdings. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - PointsBet Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Nvidia Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    Compared to the bullish trends of recent years, 2022’s stock market action has been noticeably different. Huge losses have been the order of the day across virtually every segment of the market. Even previous perennial winners still showing signs of huge growth have taken a sound beating. Case in point: Nvidia (NVDA). In the company's latest quarterly statement, for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 46% from a year ago and 8% sequentially to a record $8.29 billion, while bot

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies fall as Ethereum drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, falling 6.12% to $1,067.06. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • GE Shelves Wind Turbine Blade Plant. Renewable Energy Has Been a Tough Go.

    The company is facing projections of weakening demand. Analysts aren't being shy about cutting price targets for the stock.

  • India wants to save its forex reserves by allowing trade settlements in rupees

    Record lows for the rupee in quick succession over the past few months have evidently ruffled the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) feathers. It rolled out a mechanism yesterday (July 11) for domestic players to settle trade in rupees apart from dollars. This, it said (pdf), is aimed at promoting “growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.”