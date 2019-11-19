Here's What Pokfulam Development Company Limited's (HKG:225) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Pokfulam Development Company Limited's (HKG:225), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Pokfulam Development has a price to earnings ratio of 11.61, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$11.61 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Pokfulam Development:

P/E of 11.61 = HK$14.40 ÷ HK$1.24 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Pokfulam Development Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Pokfulam Development has a higher P/E than the average company (6.3) in the real estate industry.

That means that the market expects Pokfulam Development will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Pokfulam Development saw earnings per share decrease by 72% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.2% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Pokfulam Development's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Pokfulam Development's HK$157m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Pokfulam Development's P/E Ratio

Pokfulam Development's P/E is 11.6 which is above average (10.2) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.