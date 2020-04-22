Here's What Porvair plc's (LON:PRV) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Porvair plc's (LON:PRV) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Porvair's P/E ratio is 25.46. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.9%.

View our latest analysis for Porvair

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Porvair:

P/E of 25.46 = £6.000 ÷ £0.236 (Based on the year to November 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Porvair's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Porvair has a higher P/E than the average (13.8) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

LSE:PRV Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Porvair shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Porvair saw earnings per share improve by 6.9% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 10% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Porvair's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Porvair's UK£4.0m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Porvair's P/E Ratio

Porvair's P/E is 25.5 which is above average (13.3) in its market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.