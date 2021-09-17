Here's how to pre-order the new iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is finally available for pre-order.

On Tuesday, during its "California Streaming" event, Apple unveiled the latest and greatest new iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13, a refresh of the popular iPhone 13 Mini and, of course, the iPhone 13 Pro and mondo-sized Pro Max. There's also a new iPad (9th gen) and iPad Mini, and a new Apple Watch. The new iPads went up for pre-order earlier in the week, but we've had to wait patiently for the new phones.

Well, the wait is over! The new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available for pre-order now, starting at $699. Here's what you need to know about Apple's new lineup—and how you can lock in a pre-order right now to get one for yourself.

You can pre-order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini today

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini (starting at 128Gb storage sizes for $799 and $699, respectively) offer slightly modified designs across five fetching color schemes: Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink.

Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, has claimed that both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be "more powerful, more capable, and more fun to use," citing improvements such as advanced camera systems, better durability and waterproofing, and superior battery performance as powered by the new A15 Bionic chip.

Both the iPhone 13's 6.1-inch display and iPhone 13 Mini's 5.4-inch display come equipped with Ceramic Shield, which Apple claims is the strongest screen protection, and both devices boast IP68 dust/waterproofing so you'll never have to worry about dunking them. New Super Retina XDR displays deliver up to 800 nits of peak brightness with regular content, and up to 1,200 nits while playing HDR content.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini feature subtle redesigns and improved components

Camera designs and components have also been improved. The iPhone 13 and Mini feature redesigned rear camera layouts with diagonally arranged lenses, enabling a dual-camera system that features Apple's TrueDepth and Face ID technology. Apple has also added an exciting new video mode, Cinematic Mode, which not only records live in Dolby Vision HDR but also automatically tracks subjects and racks focus to give video a cinematic feel.

If all of this sounds like it will drain your battery in a hot second, there's good news: both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also boast improved battery life over the previous generation, up to two and a half hours more in a day for the regular 13, and 90 minutes for the Mini.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are available for pre-order today, and will ship by September 24th.

You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max today

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, also starting at 128Gb configurations (with the possibility of up to 1TB) for $999 and $1,099, respectively. This year's Pro models are available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue finishes.

Joswiak called the new 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Apple's "most pro" lineup ever, specifically citing their professional-grade camera capabilities and improved displays as exciting developments.

The phones' rear cameras have new ISPs (image signal processors) powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset, as well as larger 1.9 µm sensors and f/1.5 apertures. These upgrades should make for better low-light shooting during photo and video. Both the Pro and Pro Max also feature a new 77mm Telephoto lens for distance photography, a feature that sets them apart from the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may be the "most pro ever"

The array of camera improvements mean iPhone's traditional Night mode can be applied to every camera lense—even the Telephoto lens. Additionally, each can shoot in Smart HDR 4, boosting aspects like color saturation and perceptual contrast.

The iPhone 13 Pro models have also been given souped-up screens. Super Retina XDR with ProMotion supports up to 1,000 nits brightness and adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz. This allows the refresh rate to scale as needed to match your content. This should not only make for an experience that's adaptively smooth, but it should also help to conserve battery life.

Naturally, Apple has also boosted the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max battery life, claiming the 13 Pro will get a 90-minute bump over the 12 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will get 2.5 hours more. Both the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max naturally also feature Apple's Ceramic Shield protection and IP68 dust/waterproofing.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available for pre-order now, shipping September 24th.

Pre-order the new iPad and iPad Mini

Here's how to pre-order the new iPad and iPad Mini

The newest iPad (9th gen) takes advantage of iPadOS 15 and a new A13 Bionic chip to make wholesale improvements over the previous (8th gen) model. According to Apple, the A13 chip makes for 20% faster CPU, GPU, and neural engine functions.

Apple also claims the new iPad is three times faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and as much as six times faster than the best-selling Android tablet, while iPadOS 15 enables faster multi-tasking and easier note-taking.

The new iPad's cameras have also been improved: the front camera now supports 12MP ultra-wide photography and has inherited Center Stage capabilities from the iPad Pro. This allows the camera to digitally follow subjects during video chats. The A13 chip works in tandem with the improved camera and an updated image processor to offer better image capturing capabilities than any previous iPad.

Pre-order the new iPad Mini from Apple for $499

If you'd prefer something smaller, Apple claims the latest upgrade to the iPad Mini is its biggest update ever. A new enclosure, made from 100% recycled aluminum, showcases an 8.3-inch "All Screen" design designed to minimize bezels and maximize screen coverage. The Liquid Retina display boasts low reflectivity and up to 500 nits of brightness.

The Mini has also received wholesale improvements to its components. Apple showcased an improved neural engine supporting downloads of up to 3.5 Gbps, 40% better CPU, 80% better GPU, and a new stereo speaker system in landscape mode.

The cameras have also been improved. Like the iPad, the Mini is getting Center Stage support with 12MP rear and front cameras and a larger aperture with improved pixel sensors.

The new 10.2-inch iPad is available in Space Gray or Silver, with options for cellular models, starting at $329. The iPad Mini is available for pre-order in Purple, Pink, Starlight, or Space Gray for $499.

