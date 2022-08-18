Here's a preliminary list of honorees for the new First Responder Memorial

This is an incomplete list of first responders to be honored at the Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial. If you know of a first responder who should be included in the memorial, we encourage you to submit their information at FriendsofAJSwope.org/first-responders-memorial .

Name; rank; end of watch; agency

Terry Griffith; paramedic; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar

Ed Sanneman; pilot; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar

Lauren Stone; flight nurse; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar

Jody Baker; firefighter; 12/25/2011; Amarillo - Pantex Fire Department

Robin Shaw; pilot; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation

Misty Nicolson; flight nurse; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation

Scott Riola; flight nurse; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation

Frank Clements; Captain; 05/16/1985; Amarillo College Police Department

Christopher Hunton; firefighter; 04/25/2005; Amarillo Fire Department

Kenneth Caldwell; firefighter; 08/16/1982; Amarillo Fire Department

David Loar; District Fire Chief; 06/12/1973; Amarillo Fire Department

Austin Williams; hoseman; 05/07/1936; Amarillo Fire Department

Preston George Burnam; Captain; 01/05/1934; Amarillo Police Department

Chester Lewis Grounds; police officer; 02/14/1934; Amarillo Police Department

Lemuel Dodd Savage; detective; 03/15/1945; Amarillo Police Department

B.W. Woods, Jr.; police officer; 01/17/1955; Amarillo Police Department

Marvin E. Moore, Jr; police officer; 01/10/1960; Amarillo Police Department

Claude Bishop Evans; Assistant Police Chief; 12/19/1961; Amarillo Police Department

Jerry Wayne Cathon; police officer; 01/01/1964; Amarillo Police Department

William Stanley Meadows; police officer; 06/08/1964; Amarillo Police Department

Berry Joe McGuire; police officer; 12/25/1980; Amarillo Police Department

Delbert Wayne Miller; police officer; 11/24/1982; Amarillo Police Department

James Delbert Mitchell, Jr.; Sergeant; 11/11/1985; Amarillo Police Department

Mark Steven Simmons; police officer; 12/17/2008; Amarillo Police Department

Bruno; K-9 officer; 06/12/2016; Amarillo Police Department

Justin R. Scherlen; police officer; 08/04/2016; Amarillo Police Department

Ray Ralph Burton; Sheriff; 06/07/1946; Armstrong County Sheriff's Office

Larry Wayne King; Chief Deputy Sheriff; 09/01/1979; Armstrong County Sheriff's Office

Irl Wilkenson Rigney; Captain; 11/30/1926; Borger Police Department

Coke Buchannan; police officer; 03/19/1927; Borger Police Department

Joseph Theophelus "Joe" Hutson; Chief Of Police; 02/10/1929; Borger Police Department

Thurman Franklin Howe; police officer; 11/02/1956; Borger Police Department

Billy A. Sanders; firefighter; 12/02/1978; Borger Fire Department

James O. Long; Sheriff; 05/05/1915; Briscoe County Sheriff's Office

Elias Jaquez; firefighter; 04/20/2011; Cactus Fire Department

Alvis F. "Tuffy" Maddox; Chief Of Police; 06/22/1980; Childress Police Department

Robert Lee Sherman; firefighter; 10/19/1931; Childress Fire Department

John Wilson Slaughter; night watchman; 03/12/1927; Clarendon Police Department

Marcus King; firefighter; 02/01/1995; Claude Fire Department

Jared Lee Wright; firefighter; 02/04/1995; Claude Fire Department

George W. Alexander; Sheriff; 07/19/1930; Dallam County Sheriff's Office

John B. Miller; Sheriff; 01/06/1936; Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office

James Frederic Green; Constable Pct. 2; 07/05/1892; Donley County Sheriff's Office

Ollen W. Cleveland; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Sam A. Gibson, Jr; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Paschal Pool; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Donald W. Thompson; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Billy Joe Dunn; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Albert O. Milligan; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Meryl W. Slagle; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Charles W. "Charlie" Lummus; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Ruebert Sam Wier; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Joe Warlick West; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department

Jose Arturo "Joe" Herrera; Sergeant; 04/14/2003; Friona Police Department

Otis H. Hendrix; Constable Pct. 2; 01/30/1939; Gray County Constables Office

William W. Cumberledge; Constable Pct. 1; 09/01/1941; Gray County Constables Office

Robert Eli "Bob" Martin; Sheriff; 01/26/1911; Hansford County Sheriff's Office

Thomas T. McGee; Sheriff; 11/24/1894; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office

Marion "Corky" Lee Guthrie; Deputy Sheriff; 07/12/1980; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office

Jim Bruce Graham; Deputy Sheriff; 06/17/2001; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office

Ralph Jarrell Rutherford; police officer; 03/29/1927; Hereford Police Department

Paul Horace Jowell; police officer; 05/28/1927; Hereford Police Department

James McMorries; firefighter; 04/09/2006; Howardwick Fire Department

D.P. Kenyon; Deputy Sheriff; 04/01/1927; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office

Almer L. Terry; Deputy Sheriff; 04/01/1927; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office

Jack Lauris Thompson; Detention Officer; 06/11/1979; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office

Charles "Matt" Waller; Fire Marshall; 02/25/2012; Memphis Fire Department

Donald Rex Mitchell; Deputy Sheriff; 02/14/1996; Moore County Sheriff's Office

Michael A. Fitzgerald; Sergeant; 07/08/2003; Moore County Sheriff's Office

Melvin Kenneth Drum; Chief Deputy Sheriff; 03/28/1987; Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office

Henry McCullough; Deputy Sheriff; 07/17/1882; Oldham County Sheriff's Office

Derek Brewster; EMT; 07/11/2013; Pampa - EMS

Jesse C. Reagan; firefighter; 06/28/1930; Perryton Fire Department

M.M. Givins; Constable Pct. 1; 01/12/1889; Potter County Constables Office

Paul Buckles; Sergeant; 05/30/2014; Potter County Sheriff's Office

Chief Ray Biles; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Gilford R. Corse; firefighter; 07/30/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Alvin Freeman; firefighter; 07/31/1956; Sunray Fire Department

James Rivers; firefighter; 08/01/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Lewis A. Broxson; firefighter; 08/02/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Claude Emmett; firefighter; 08/03/1956; Sunray Fire Department

D.C. Lilley; firefighter; 08/04/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Virgil W. Thomas; firefighter; 08/05/1956; Sunray Fire Department

Gayle Dean Weir; firefighter; 08/06/1956; Sunray Fire Department

John C. Mosely; Sheriff; 01/23/1933; Swisher County Sheriff's Office

Robert Henry Potter; Assistant Police Chief; 12/25/1960; Tulia Police Department

James T. Harris; firefighter; 08/22/1962; Tulia Volunteer Fire Department

Monty D. Platt; Corporal; 08/08/2017; West Texas A&M Police Department

Carol Vinson Copeland; Deputy Sheriff; 12/31/1972; Wheeler County Sheriff's Office

