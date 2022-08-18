Here's a preliminary list of honorees for the new First Responder Memorial
This is an incomplete list of first responders to be honored at the Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial. If you know of a first responder who should be included in the memorial, we encourage you to submit their information at FriendsofAJSwope.org/first-responders-memorial .
Name; rank; end of watch; agency
Terry Griffith; paramedic; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar
Ed Sanneman; pilot; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar
Lauren Stone; flight nurse; 3/10/2000; Amarillo - Lifestar
Jody Baker; firefighter; 12/25/2011; Amarillo - Pantex Fire Department
Robin Shaw; pilot; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation
Misty Nicolson; flight nurse; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation
Scott Riola; flight nurse; 04/28/2017; Amarillo - Rico Aviation
Frank Clements; Captain; 05/16/1985; Amarillo College Police Department
Christopher Hunton; firefighter; 04/25/2005; Amarillo Fire Department
Kenneth Caldwell; firefighter; 08/16/1982; Amarillo Fire Department
David Loar; District Fire Chief; 06/12/1973; Amarillo Fire Department
Austin Williams; hoseman; 05/07/1936; Amarillo Fire Department
Preston George Burnam; Captain; 01/05/1934; Amarillo Police Department
Chester Lewis Grounds; police officer; 02/14/1934; Amarillo Police Department
Lemuel Dodd Savage; detective; 03/15/1945; Amarillo Police Department
B.W. Woods, Jr.; police officer; 01/17/1955; Amarillo Police Department
Marvin E. Moore, Jr; police officer; 01/10/1960; Amarillo Police Department
Claude Bishop Evans; Assistant Police Chief; 12/19/1961; Amarillo Police Department
Jerry Wayne Cathon; police officer; 01/01/1964; Amarillo Police Department
William Stanley Meadows; police officer; 06/08/1964; Amarillo Police Department
Berry Joe McGuire; police officer; 12/25/1980; Amarillo Police Department
Delbert Wayne Miller; police officer; 11/24/1982; Amarillo Police Department
James Delbert Mitchell, Jr.; Sergeant; 11/11/1985; Amarillo Police Department
Mark Steven Simmons; police officer; 12/17/2008; Amarillo Police Department
Bruno; K-9 officer; 06/12/2016; Amarillo Police Department
Justin R. Scherlen; police officer; 08/04/2016; Amarillo Police Department
Ray Ralph Burton; Sheriff; 06/07/1946; Armstrong County Sheriff's Office
Larry Wayne King; Chief Deputy Sheriff; 09/01/1979; Armstrong County Sheriff's Office
Irl Wilkenson Rigney; Captain; 11/30/1926; Borger Police Department
Coke Buchannan; police officer; 03/19/1927; Borger Police Department
Joseph Theophelus "Joe" Hutson; Chief Of Police; 02/10/1929; Borger Police Department
Thurman Franklin Howe; police officer; 11/02/1956; Borger Police Department
Billy A. Sanders; firefighter; 12/02/1978; Borger Fire Department
James O. Long; Sheriff; 05/05/1915; Briscoe County Sheriff's Office
Elias Jaquez; firefighter; 04/20/2011; Cactus Fire Department
Alvis F. "Tuffy" Maddox; Chief Of Police; 06/22/1980; Childress Police Department
Robert Lee Sherman; firefighter; 10/19/1931; Childress Fire Department
John Wilson Slaughter; night watchman; 03/12/1927; Clarendon Police Department
Marcus King; firefighter; 02/01/1995; Claude Fire Department
Jared Lee Wright; firefighter; 02/04/1995; Claude Fire Department
George W. Alexander; Sheriff; 07/19/1930; Dallam County Sheriff's Office
John B. Miller; Sheriff; 01/06/1936; Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office
James Frederic Green; Constable Pct. 2; 07/05/1892; Donley County Sheriff's Office
Ollen W. Cleveland; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Sam A. Gibson, Jr; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Paschal Pool; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Donald W. Thompson; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Billy Joe Dunn; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Albert O. Milligan; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Meryl W. Slagle; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Charles W. "Charlie" Lummus; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Ruebert Sam Wier; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Joe Warlick West; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Dumas Fire Department
Jose Arturo "Joe" Herrera; Sergeant; 04/14/2003; Friona Police Department
Otis H. Hendrix; Constable Pct. 2; 01/30/1939; Gray County Constables Office
William W. Cumberledge; Constable Pct. 1; 09/01/1941; Gray County Constables Office
Robert Eli "Bob" Martin; Sheriff; 01/26/1911; Hansford County Sheriff's Office
Thomas T. McGee; Sheriff; 11/24/1894; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office
Marion "Corky" Lee Guthrie; Deputy Sheriff; 07/12/1980; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office
Jim Bruce Graham; Deputy Sheriff; 06/17/2001; Hemphill County Sheriff's Office
Ralph Jarrell Rutherford; police officer; 03/29/1927; Hereford Police Department
Paul Horace Jowell; police officer; 05/28/1927; Hereford Police Department
James McMorries; firefighter; 04/09/2006; Howardwick Fire Department
D.P. Kenyon; Deputy Sheriff; 04/01/1927; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office
Almer L. Terry; Deputy Sheriff; 04/01/1927; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office
Jack Lauris Thompson; Detention Officer; 06/11/1979; Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office
Charles "Matt" Waller; Fire Marshall; 02/25/2012; Memphis Fire Department
Donald Rex Mitchell; Deputy Sheriff; 02/14/1996; Moore County Sheriff's Office
Michael A. Fitzgerald; Sergeant; 07/08/2003; Moore County Sheriff's Office
Melvin Kenneth Drum; Chief Deputy Sheriff; 03/28/1987; Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office
Henry McCullough; Deputy Sheriff; 07/17/1882; Oldham County Sheriff's Office
Derek Brewster; EMT; 07/11/2013; Pampa - EMS
Jesse C. Reagan; firefighter; 06/28/1930; Perryton Fire Department
M.M. Givins; Constable Pct. 1; 01/12/1889; Potter County Constables Office
Paul Buckles; Sergeant; 05/30/2014; Potter County Sheriff's Office
Chief Ray Biles; firefighter; 07/29/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Gilford R. Corse; firefighter; 07/30/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Alvin Freeman; firefighter; 07/31/1956; Sunray Fire Department
James Rivers; firefighter; 08/01/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Lewis A. Broxson; firefighter; 08/02/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Claude Emmett; firefighter; 08/03/1956; Sunray Fire Department
D.C. Lilley; firefighter; 08/04/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Virgil W. Thomas; firefighter; 08/05/1956; Sunray Fire Department
Gayle Dean Weir; firefighter; 08/06/1956; Sunray Fire Department
John C. Mosely; Sheriff; 01/23/1933; Swisher County Sheriff's Office
Robert Henry Potter; Assistant Police Chief; 12/25/1960; Tulia Police Department
James T. Harris; firefighter; 08/22/1962; Tulia Volunteer Fire Department
Monty D. Platt; Corporal; 08/08/2017; West Texas A&M Police Department
Carol Vinson Copeland; Deputy Sheriff; 12/31/1972; Wheeler County Sheriff's Office
