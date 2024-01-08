Here's what you can do to prepare for the winter storm coming to Wisconsin tomorrow

A winter storm warning has been issued for Tuesday into Wednesday in the Milwaukee area and other parts of Wisconsin.

Unlike other snowfalls so far this cold season, this one is forecasted to be the heaviest and might stay on the ground longer.

Here's what you need to know and how to stay safe.

How much snow will Milwaukee get?

Parts of southern Wisconsin could see between 4 and 10 inches of snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Inland regions such as Waukesha, West Bend, Elkhorn and Madison, could get between 6 and 10 inches of snow. Areas closer to the lake could see around 4 to 7 inches. Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour.

Light snow is expected to begin Monday evening and ramp up through Tuesday morning. Snow is likely to end early Wednesday morning with gusty winds remaining.

What will morning and evening rush hour look like?

"Messy," said National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Miller.

Miller said that the forecast anticipates snowfall rates of around 1 to 1 and a half inches in the morning with quick accumulation on the roads. The heaviest snowfall will fall throughout the day

"It's the wet, slushy type of snow, so that is sometimes more slick than the dry stuff," Miller added. "If you have to travel tomorrow, it's going to messy so avoid going out if you can. That's the biggest message we're putting out there. If you do need to travel, leave extra time to get to your destination."

Take breaks when shoveling wet, heavy snow

"With heavy, wet snow, older folks should be sure to take breaks often or have a younger person help out," Miller said.

The physical exertion for shoveling snow has shown to drive up a person's heart rate and blood pressure and can trigger heart attacks, according to the AARP. Additionally, cold temperatures constrict the arteries and decrease the amount of blood and oxygen reaching the heart.

Could there be power outages?

Yes. The combination of up to 35 mph winds and heavier, wet snow could damage power lines and cause tree branches to fall on power lines. It is best to be prepared, Miller said.

“Have a safety plan,” Miller said. “If you have a power outage, have a cold weather kit with blankets and other items you might need.”

What are some things you should have in a winter emergency kit?

The city of Milwaukee recommends that homes have these items in case of a winter emergency:

Check furnaces annually before winter to ensure they are working efficiently and safely.

Pay attention to local news and weather reports. Share information with others.

Create a cold-weather preparedness kit for your family that includes: Candles and matches Hand-cranked or battery-operated flashlight and radio Cellular phone Extra batteries Blankets or sleeping bags Extra clothing High-calorie non-perishable food Extra food and water for pets First aid kits and any medications you require Tool kit



Are there warming centers in Wisconsin?

Yes. There are warming centers throughout the state. Those in need of warming shelter services are encouraged to call the 211 social services hotline for the most up-to-date information. Dial 211 to reach the free hotline.

Where are the warming centers in Milwaukee?

There are warming centers throughout the city and county. For the most up-to-date list of places to warm up during the day, visit 211's list of locationsor dial 211.

Milwaukee's overnight warming centers are open every night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., except for St. Ben's which is only open when temperatures hit 25 degrees or below. If in need of overnight warming center services, call 211.

