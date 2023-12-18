Here's how presidential candidates will be listed on Arizona's preference election ballots

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both will be listed near the bottom of the respective Democratic and Republican ballots in Arizona's Presidential Preference Election after the candidates' order was chosen in a lottery Monday.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was accompanied by former Secretary of State Betsey Bayless at the State Capitol, where they used a machine on loan from the Arizona Lottery to pick numbers and set the candidates' order.

The event was streamed live online.

Only voters registered with a political party can vote in the presidential preference election March 19.

For the lotto, the candidates were listed in alphabetical order, then blue lottery balls representing the Democrats and red balls representing the Republicans were drawn from the machine.

Their order on the ballot will correspond to the order in which the balls were drawn.

Republican voters will see Chris Christie at the top of their ballot, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy, John Anthony Castro, David Stuckenberg, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Trump, Ryan L. Binkley and Ron DeSantis.

Democrats' ballots will list Frankie Lozada first, followed by Gabriel Cornejo, Marianne Williamson, Jason Palmer, Stephen Lyons, Biden and Dean Phillips.

Arizona's primary election is Aug. 6. The general election will be Nov. 5, the first Tuesday in November.

Independents who want to vote in the presidential preference election can change their party affiliation, vote in a presidential preference election and then re-register as an independent, but that takes some planning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lottery decides ballot order for presidential candidates in Arizona