Here's what prosecutors say happened before three Wauwatosa police officers were shot inside a Radisson hotel last weekend

Wisconsin Department of Justice crime scene response vehicles in front of the Radisson Hotel. in Wauwatosa, Wis.

A Milwaukee man is facing nine felony charges, hundreds of years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after allegedly shooting and injuring three Wauwatosa police officers at a Radisson Hotel in Wauwatosa last weekend.

Kenneth Burney, 33, was charged Thursday in Milwaukee County Court following the shooting incident, which took place Saturday at the Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West, 2303 N. Mayfair Road.

According to online court records, Burney is being charged with:

Three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

First-degree reckless injury.

Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two counts of bail jumping.

A cash bond was set for him at $750,000.

A criminal complaint, filed Thursday, also revealed what happened moments before the three Wauwatosa police officers were allegedly shot by Burney. All three officers are home now and recovering.

Wauwatosa police responded to the hotel at 10:33 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Police said a report of shots fired at the hotel and the shooting of the three police officers are unrelated. Those incidents are being investigated separately.

Officers were directed to the second floor of the hotel and "located numerous

firearm casings as well as unspent cartridges on the floor of the hallway," the complaint said.

Officers also found "multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceiling," and soon began to search the floor room by room.

They were able to search five rooms before they got to room 221. When they approached that room, they heard the TV on and knocked loudly on the door, saying “221 Police Department, please come to the door."

"Officers then confirmed that the room was rented and that following the shots fired

complaint, the occupant had called the front desk," according to the complaint.

No one responded to the officers, and they could not open the door with a room key.

Story continues

Hotel staff told officers the only way they would be unable to access the room with a key would be because of something blocking the door from the inside. After 8 minutes had passed, officers began to use a battering ram to open the door.

"Immediately as the fifth (battering ram) strike hit the door, multiple gunshots rang out of room 221 into the officers," the complaint said.

A 32-year-old sergeant with 11 years of service was shot in his hand and thigh. A 32-year-old officer with seven years of service was shot in his thigh and knee. And a 31-year old sergeant with eight years of service was grazed by a bullet on his foot.

All three officers are men. Their names were not included in the complaint or released by the department.

The complaint also said that at least two other officers were moments away from being in the line of fire near the door.

"Following the shooting, the sole-occupant of room 221 exited the room and was taken into custody. He was identified as the defendant," the complaint said.

Officers recovered a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun and 5 spent 9mm casings in the room.

Officers also recovered 116 pills, which tested positive for the party drug ecstasy.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is still investigating the original report of shots fired at the hotel. They haven't released any new information about that incident.

Burney already has numerous charges and convictions from previous incidents that go back years, according to online court records:

He's awaiting a January 2022 trial on two charges: being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

He was convicted in 2018 of a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was convicted in 2015 of a felony count of receiving stolen property.

He pleaded guilty in 2012 to a felony charge of possession of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

He was found guilty in 2006 of a felony charge of possession of cocaine, with the intent to sell.

Burney's attorney, Stephen Andrew Sargent, didn't respond to a reporter's request for comment before this story was published.

The Milwaukee Police Incident Command Post arrives at the Radisson Hotel. in Wauwatosa, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Evan Casey can be reached at 414-403-4391 or evan.casey@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @ecaseymedia.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wauwatosa Radisson shooting: Milwaukee man charged; 3 officers injured