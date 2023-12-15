Here's how you can protect yourself from respiratory illnesses

Health officials are urging residents to update their respiratory illness vaccines before families gather for the holidays.

Recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show increases in respiratory illnesses; influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, according to a statement from the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency officials are asking residents to update their respiratory illness vaccines.

Local data is showing an increase in cases, but with rates of illness lower than national rates.

“While no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness, vaccines decrease the potential for serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines for flu, pneumonia, RSV, and COVID-19 provide another layer of protection, especially for young children, older adults, people with some chronic conditions, or who are immune-compromised.” Medical Director Dr. Karen Luparello said in a statement. “There is still time to schedule vaccination at your primary care provider’s office, local pharmacy, or one of our offices. We continue to encourage residents to talk to their provider or one of our agency’s public health nurses if they have any questions about which vaccinations are right for them.”

RSV vaccines are available at many provider offices and pharmacies, and will soon be available at the health agency.

Schedule an appointment:

Branch County: Monday Immunization clinics – call (517) 279-9561 ext. 198

Hillsdale County: Wednesday Immunization clinics – call (517) 437-7395 ext. 398

St. Joseph County: Tuesday Immunization clinics – (269) 273-2161 ext. 298

Steps you can take to protect yourself and your family:

Talk to your healthcare provider about immunizations recommended for you and your household or family members. If you develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, talk to your healthcare provider about testing and treatment options. Be aware of everyday prevention measures including covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands, staying home when sick, wearing a well-fitting mask if you choose to wear a mask, and improving airflow at home or at work. Use the Vaccines.gov website to find a location to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Uninsured and underinsured adults can receive COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to them at any of our offices through the CDC's Bridge Access Program. Pregnant people and older adults can use the manufacturer’s website (Pfizervax.com) to find a location offering Pfizer Abrysvo RSV vaccine.

The health agency has programs which may offer most vaccinations for free; Vaccines for Children program for infants and children through age 18, Michigan’s Adult Vaccine Program for age 19 and over, and the CDC’s Bridge Access Program will cover COVID-19 vaccine for persons 18 and older. The programs are offered to qualifying families or individuals who are not insured, or whose insurance does not cover the cost of immunizations.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Here's how you can protect yourself from respiratory illnesses