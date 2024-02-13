Here's how some of Pueblo's most well-known streets got their names

Pueblo is rich with history and tradition. Some of its buildings are named after lifelong Puebloans with decorated pasts, while the names of its neighborhoods have historical ties, too.

It’s no different for some of Pueblo’s streets, which have names that acknowledge and embrace the Steel City’s history.

Here’s how some Pueblo streets got their names and helped archive the Steel City’s past.

The former Spanish names of Pueblo streets in the Mesa Junction area can be seen on street signs throughout the area.

Mesa Junction streets used to be named after cities in Mexico,

The Mesa Junction has perhaps some of the most notable street name changes in Pueblo. In the 1870s, the roads in the area were labeled with Spanish names to reflect the city’s Mexican heritage. The Arkansas River once was the international border between the United States and Mexico.

It’s believed that some of those streets were named after cities in Mexico, such as San Luis, Guanajuato, Guadalajara, San Juan and Las Animas, among others.

William Jackson Palmer, a civil engineer, named them that way because he wanted to connect the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad to Mexico, according to the Colorado Encyclopedia. He brought that railroad to Pueblo in 1872.

However, those street names were changed decades later. San Luis was changed to Adams Avenue in honor of former Colorado governor Alva Adams. Similarly, Orman Avenue — which was formerly San Juan — was renamed after James B. Orman, another governor of Colorado.

A few other examples in the Mesa Junction include Routt Avenue, which was changed from San Pedro to honor Colorado’s first governor, John Long Routt, and Las Animas, which became Pitkin Avenue for Frederick Pitkin, the second governor of Colorado.

It’s unclear what led to the changes, but Heraldo Acosta, former head of the nonprofit Pueblo Celebration of Culture and Diversity, told the Chieftain in 2001 that cultural and racial differences were likely factors. Today, many Mesa Junction street signs have brown circles with their former Spanish name etched within.

East Side street names are alphabetical from east to west

In the 1920s, several street names on the East Side were changed to what they are today. One street formerly referred to as “Water” changed to Erie Avenue, while “Center” was renamed Glendale Avenue.

The original names were used to reflect geographical features and the interests of Donald Fletcher, a former Pueblo developer.

During the changes, the streets were named alphabetically from east to west. Albany Avenue was followed by Bradford Avenue, then Chester Avenue and so on. One street that was not renamed was Fountain Avenue.

How other Pueblo streets got their names

One recent street name change happened in 2020, when Pueblo City Council approved renaming Central Avenue to McCulley Avenue to honor the McCulley family, which contributed to the community for decades upon their arrival in 1968.

Beulah has long been synonymous with Pueblo through its historic valley and small town. Beulah Avenue reflects that history and is located on the South Side.

Union Avenue is believed to have gotten its name at some point in the 1880s. As early as 1872, it was referred to as 5th Street.

One of the more mysterious street names in Pueblo is Northern Avenue, not because of its name but because of where it’s located — the South Side. It runs east and west and was once considered the center of Bessemer because dozens of shops were stationed along it.

Jerry Murphy Road in Belmont was named after Raymond “Jerry” Murphy, a decorated veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1953.

In the same area, Bonforte Boulevard was likely named in honor of John Bonforte, a Pueblo developer who donated land so Colorado State University Pueblo, formerly the University of Southern Colorado, could be built. He was the leading figure in the development of the Belmont neighborhood.

