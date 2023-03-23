Here's a puppy checklist of what you need to care for your new pup

puppy essentials

Did you know today is National Puppy Day? Puppies are the most adorable little things and if you're a new puppy owner, you probably want to celebrate your new furry friend not just today but every day. While bringing home a new member of the family is exciting, caring for a puppy takes work (and a few items to support you in the task).

If you're unsure where to begin, we put together a quick checklist of important puppy essentials to start off with. Being a new puppy owner can be intimidating but when you have good-quality basics like a strong leash, a good dog bed and more on hand, you'll find yourself more than prepared and a lot more confident in taking care of your furry pal.

1. A crate to crate-train your new puppy

puppy essentials: crate

Crate-training your pup is something many pet owners and professional trainers recommend. The Frisco Wire Dog Crate is collapsible so you can transport it easily, and includes a divider panel for when your pup starts to grow. The plastic base means it's easy to clean.

From $26 at Chewy

2. An elevated dog bed for the chewers

puppy essentials: dog bed

This steel-framed elevated dog bed is a good option, especially if your pup turns out to be a chewer. The bed consists of a sturdy frame and durable, breathable PVC-coated fabric that'll keep your pup cool on warmer days. It's also easy to clean and is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.

From $22 at Chewy

3. An airtight container to store food

puppy essentials: airtight storage containers

You'll need airtight, good-quality containers to store your pup's food—not only to keep bugs and pests out but also to keep the food fresh and that pet odor contained. The heavy-duty Gamma2 Vittles Vaults are popular for their stackable feature and tight seals with spin-off lids. Made from BPA-free food-grade plastic, the containers hold up to 40 or 60 pounds.

$45 at Chewy

4. A protective baby gate

puppy essentials: baby gate

Puppies can get overexcited and race into areas you don't want them entering: for their safety and others. A baby gate is the perfect solution. This extra-wide Carlson gate is 30 inches tall, has a lever-style handle and a one-touch release safety lock. Whether you want to keep your pup from escaping outside or upstairs, this gate will keep them protected.

$40 at Chewy

5. A double-handle leash

puppy essentials: double handle leash

Every dog needs a leash and your furry little pal will too. Not all leashes are created equal though. You want one that's sturdy, strong and durable. This heavy-duty Nylon Reflective Double Dog Leash has double handles and reflective stitching for walks at night. The six-feet-long length is convenient too.

$16 at Chewy

6. A set of stainless steel dog bowls

puppy essentials: stainless steel dog bowls

Dog bowls are another essential you'll definitely need. Two is better than one so go for this double set of Frisco Stainless Steel Bowls. Not only is it super affordable but also stain and rust-resistant with a non-skid rubber base that prevents tipping and spills and protects your floors. Throw it in the dishwasher when you need to clean.

$10 at Chewy

7. A long-lasting flea and tick collar

puppy essentials: flea and tick collar

Your pup needs to be protected and the super popular Seresto Flea and Tick Collar is a good choice when thinking of longevity. This collar lasts eight months by releasing a low concentration of medicine over that course of time. It's painless and works within hours of you placing it on your pup.

The collar is also odorless, non-greasy and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it wearing off during bathing, swimming or sun exposure. A quick-release feature and visibility reflectors ensure extra safety.

$53 at Chewy

8. These super durable Chuckit! rubber ball dog toys

puppy essentials: Chuck-It balls

Now that all the basics are out of the way, you'll need toys for your pup too, right? Start with these popular Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toys for fun games of Fetch in the park. The balls are durable enough to withstand pups with a tendency for destruction. They also bounce high and float in water on the off chance you chuck it right into a pool. The bright orange color ensures clear visibility.

$9 at Chewy

