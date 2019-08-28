Here's Who Has Qualified for the September Democratic Presidential Primary Debate — And Who Hasn't

For the first time, all the Democratic presidential primary candidates who qualified for the next debate will be on the same stage, on the same night.

Only 10 candidates hit the Democratic National Committee’s polling and fundraising threshold by the Aug. 28 deadline. On Wednesday, billionaire hedge-fund founder Tom Steyer failed to reach a minimum of 2% in two polls, which would have put him over the edge to qualify for the third primary debate. Steyer has invested millions of dollars into ads to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling requirement, and had hit the threshold in three of four required polls.

The third Democratic presidential primary debate will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Houston, Texas. ABC News and Univision will host the debate, which will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos. The DNC has said that if more than 10 candidates qualified, it would hold a second debate on Sept. 13.

Effectively cutting out half of the field, the third debate will feature many of the primary’s front runners facing each other on national television for the first time: Former Vice President Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will all appear on the stage together.

Facing the likelihood that she didn’t qualify for the September debates, New York Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand announced Wednesday afternoon that she was ending her campaign for President.

How candidates had to qualify for the September Democratic debate

The DNC raised the polling and fundraising thresholds from the first two debates in an attempt to narrow its still sizable field of candidates.

To qualify for the September debate stage, each candidate needed to have received 2% or more support in at least four DNC approved polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28.

The candidates also needed at least 130,000 unique donors, with 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. The donations must have been received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 28.

Ten candidates qualified. Here’s who’ll grace the Houston stage:

Candidates who met both requirements and qualified

Former Vice President Joe Biden New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro California Sen. Kamala Harris Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Candidates who didn’t qualify because they only met donor requirements

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Billionaire executive Tom Steyer Self-help author Marianne Williamson

Candidates who met no requirements

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Montana Gov. Steve Bullock New York, N.Y., Mayor Bill de Blasio Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak

Candidates who have dropped out of the race

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton California Rep. Eric Swalwell

Correction, Aug. 28The original version of this story misstated the state Sen. Bernie Sanders represents. It is Vermont, not Virginia.