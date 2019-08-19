Here's What We Like About Quebecor Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)'s Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Quebecor Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. You can purchase shares before the 22nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of September.

Quebecor's upcoming dividend is CA$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.45 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Quebecor stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of CA$30.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Quebecor has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Quebecor has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Quebecor's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Quebecor's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 37% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Quebecor has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Quebecor? Quebecor has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Quebecor, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

