Here's how you can raise 'cold hard cash' for South Michigan Food Bank this month

BATTLE CREEK — Bundling up to raise cold hard cash for the South Michigan Food Bank.

That's the task at hand later this month during the Coldest Night of the Year.

A family-friendly winter fundraising walk, the Coldest Night of the Year is a national event that supports local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

This is South Michigan Food Bank’s first year taking part in the annual fundraising walk, with a goal of raising $20,000. This year's walk will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the food Bank, 5451 Wayne Road in the Fort Custer Industrial Park; registration begins at 4 p.m.

“The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser allows us to provide people with an experience,” Lori Sunie, director of development at South Michigan Food Bank, said in a news release. “Our mission is to end hunger and alleviate food insecurity; but for many, they’re also unhoused and hurt. Imagine what that would be like in the brutal cold of a winter night in Michigan. The CNOY walk serves to honor the struggles that many people face while fundraising for our mission.”

Thousands are expected to participate in this year's event in an anticipated 40 cities across the United States. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold American winter, while raising funds to aid the work of South Michigan Food Bank.

With a goal of raising $20,000, South Michigan Food Bank is encouraging supporters to walk as a team, individually, or even from afar for those who are not local. Participants who raise more than $150 (or $75 for youth) will receive a CNOY toque as a thank you on event day.

Participants will walk a 2K or 5K route, can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. For enhanced safety, Sunshine Toyota will be sponsoring a pace car, and a South Michigan Food Bank van will be on the route as a first-aid vehicle.

Both routes begin and end at the food bank. For more information about the walk, visit smfoodbank.org/events or call (269) 441-4442.

South Michigan Food Bank is headquartered in Battle Creek and partners with more than 360 agencies to serve Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee and St. Joseph counties.

