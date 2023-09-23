Here's what readers told us about the effect if Congress fails to fund the U.S. government

The Public Square is a Viewpoints feature that seeks engagement from readers to questions on various issues of the day. Follow The Oklahoman on Facebook and on Twitter @TheOklahoman_ for weekly prompts for The Public Square.

Congress needs to pass legislation to fund the U.S. government. If it doesn't, the result would be a government shutdown, causing an interruption of federal government services. We asked readers how a federal government shutdown would affect them.

Here are some of the responses we received:

It's ridiculous, and the people wanting a government shutdown are the GOP, Like Mullin from Oklahoma. It shows that those wanting a government shutdown are not concerned with seniors, or those retired and on Social Security. It also shows that to help the poor isn’t of Interest, so when Mullin and his Trumpster GOP pals, advocate government shutdown, they are anti seniors and anti poor and anti families in need.

It's time the Trumpsters in Washington, like Mullin are voted out next round.

— Sam Bass, Yukon

Although there would be a definite impact on my way of life, I think a government shutdown would, in the long- term, be a good thing. The initial impact would cause hardship on many people and the services that many rely upon. However this country is too far in debt and the leaders that keep spending taxpayer money with little regard to the ever-mounting debt do not listen to the public that says the reckless spending must stop. So if a shutdown of the government will wake the big spenders up, then so be it.

— Frank Freidhoff, Oklahoma City

I am a senior and my Social Security check wouldn’t be delivered. My son is a disabled veteran and he receives a check for disability and a SS check. We live in the same house and we would not be able to pay our bills on time. We could not buy food or put gas in our car. I have a small savings, as does my son, but that would be gone very quickly. A government shutdown would mean a shutdown for us.

— Mary Blackburn, Oklahoma City

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Government shutdown would affect Oklahomans. Here's what you told us