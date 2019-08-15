Here's What Record plc's (LON:REC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Record plc's (LON:REC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Record's P/E ratio is 9.71. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £9.71 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Record:

P/E of 9.71 = £0.32 ÷ £0.033 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Record's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Record has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) in the capital markets industry classification.

LSE:REC Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Record shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Record increased earnings per share by 7.8% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.7% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Record's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of UK£24m, Record has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 38% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Record's P/E Ratio

Record's P/E is 9.7 which is below average (15.8) in the GB market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'