Here's what Rent says makes Green Bay the No. 1 city in the US for hybrid workers

Green Bay is the best city in the U.S. for hybrid workers, according to a report from online apartment listing website Rent.

The report looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people work, whether they spend a few days a week in the office or none at all — and which cities best support this new reality.

To get their findings, Rent relied on research from the McKinsey Global Institute's research on hybrid work and the National Multifamily Housing Council's 2022 Renter Preferences Survey Report, as well as data from their website.

It found hybrid workers, or people who work at an office for part of their work week, generally want affordable rent prices, a lower cost of living, and coworking spaces available to use.

Rent ranked metro areas according the percentage of remote employees, the number of coworking spaces per 1,000 remote employees and their cost of living index.

Green Bay made the top partly because of its low cost of living and partly because it hosts the most coworking spaces per remote worker, Rent found. Green Bay's score on the Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index is 89.9, well below the national average, and has 1.2 coworking spaces for every 1,000 remote workers.

Green Bay one of the most affordable cities because of lower-priced housing, groceries and more

Many hybrid workers are looking for cheaper places to live, and in that respect, Green Bay delivers. Green Bay regularly ranks as one the most affordable metro areas to live, scoring the No. 1 spot on MarketWatch's "Most Affordable Cities in 2023" and the No. 8 spot on U.S. News and World Report's "Cheapest Places to Live."

That's because prices for groceries and housing in Green Bay are lower than the rest of the country on average. U.S. News and World Report found that a house in Green Bay cost an average of $278,558, compared with the national average of $383,883. And MarketWatch quoted CCER's findings that groceries and other goods and services in Green Bay were 15% and 12% cheaper than the national average, respectively.

Co-working spaces in Green Bay offer services and connection to remote workers

Another necessary piece for hybrid workers often are co-working spaces. These places are general-use offices where remote workers can rent an office or pay a drop-in fee. In return, the workers receive reliable high-speed internet, private meeting rooms, technical support and other services. The spaces also allow remote workers a chance to network to share the costs of renting office space.

Green Bay co-working spaces like The Nest, Urban Hub and Quarterdeck offer still more amenities: professional training sessions, printers, venue rentals and plenty of coffee. Some are geared toward specific groups, such as women professionals and tech startups.

Urban Hub, a coworking and collaboration space in the Rail Yard District of Broadway, offers members access to conference rooms and privacy booths like the ones seen here.

Other cities that made the top 10 on Rent's list of best cities for hybrid workers

Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta, Ga.

Rapid City, S. D.

Greenville, S. C.

Savannah, Ga.

Minneapolis, Minn.

Everett, Wash.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tampa, Fla.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here's why Rent.com found Green Bay the best city for hybrid workers