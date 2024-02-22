Here's what it would take to replace Akron's North High School

If Akron Public Schools were to replace the crumbling North High School, the district could pay for it with a 1.3-mill bond issue, Treasurer and CFO Steve Thompson told the school board this week.

The bond issue would cost a homeowner $45.61 a year for every $100,000 of assessed valuation of their home for the full duration of the debt, which would take 36 years to retire. The estimates include an interest rate of 5%.

Teacher Eric Mathews, left, points out the water damage in a room during the Rally to Rebuild event at North High School, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

That would cover the estimated $85 million price tag for a new school but would not leave money left over for any other capital projects in the district. The board has previously reviewed the possibility of a permanent improvement levy that could serve more schools than just North, but that would require an estimated 1.7 mills, a higher cost to residents.

A bond ask would likely be in tandem with an operating levy request to voters, Thompson reminded the board's finance committee Tuesday.

"We know we need a general operating levy," Thompson said, noting the balance is figuring out "How much do we need and then how much can we pass?"

The district is also committed to eliminating 4% of its budget before next school year, about $15 million worth, a number previously announced. The district has already baked those cuts into the five-year forecast it presents to the state twice a year.

Thompson said the cuts could come from staff reductions, but right now, there is no plan for how the district will eliminate that much money from the budget.

The board also recently committed the district to the construction of a new school in Kenmore, on the site of the former Kenmore High School building, to house Pfeiffer Elementary at the Miller South School of Visual and Performing Arts.

A committee of top administrators in the district is currently reviewing proposals from architectural firms for that project, and will be recommending one of the firms to the board in the coming weeks or months, Thompson and Superintendent Michael Robinson said.

That project, at about $60 million, is using some general fund money. Administrators have said they can't do the same for North, so the only option would be to find an outside funding source for it.

The 100-year-old North Hill neighborhood high school's issues are well known, from peeling tile and HVAC issues to water leaks that destroyed entire classrooms. It is the only neighborhood high school the district was not able to replace in the 15-year effort to build more than 30 community learning centers. The North cluster of schools, however, is the only cluster to show enrollment growth in the last decade.

