Here's what Rhode Island's largest teacher union wants from lawmakers.

Rhode Island's largest teachers union will spend the year fighting for pension reform, gun control, changes to education funding and more in the State House.

The National Education Association Rhode Island, or NEARI, released its legislative agenda on Tuesday. On it are several measures that already faced political headwinds in past sessions, including an "assault weapons" ban and a free school meals for all program.

But topping the union's agenda are retirement benefits, and at issue is the Rhode Island Retirement Security Act of 2011 that overhauled the pension system and slashed costs. NEARI said it "went too far."

"The negative impact continues to be felt by so many: our retirees whose [cost of living adjustments] were frozen, our active members who are working longer for less, and aspiring educators, some of whom are with us today, who are educated in Rhode Island but choose to work elsewhere for higher wages and stronger retirement benefits," said NEARI Executive Director Mary Barden.

Last year, Treasurer James Diossa began taking another look at the major cuts with a Pension Advisory Working Group. The panel is expected to wrap up its meetings this month and issue a report by March 1.

'Assault weapons' ban, safe storage also on agenda

NEARI is again lobbying for a safe storage law and a ban on 'assault weapons', though both have seen opposition in the past. Movement may be possible on the Senate side, where President Dominick Ruggerio has said he has an "open mind."

Attorney General Peter Neronha has made himself a staunch supporter of the two measures.

At NEARI's press conference, a local teacher made an impassioned plea.

"K[indergarten] through 12 and higher ed educators and students across the country have signed petitions, we've marched for our lives, we've testified and worn orange against gun violence," said Jen Saarinen, who teaches math in the Bristol-Warren Regional School District. "Here in Rhode Island, we don't want to wait until we add to the statistics to make a change, but it requires political will."

Funding formula changes to support multilingual learners

The union also wants to see changes to the state's complex funding formula, which determines how many dollars school districts will get. NEARI is looking for more funding for multilingual learners – whose numbers have significantly grown in the urban core – and more teachers to educate them.

The state began providing separate funding for multilingual learners in 2017. According to the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, or RIPEC, for the past several years, "categorical funding was based on 10% of the state share of the per-pupil core instructional amount, but was subject to appropriation, resulting in low levels of per-pupil spending." In the current fiscal year, lawmakers eliminated the appropriation cap and boosted the percentage to 15%.

But a RIPEC analysis says Rhode Island still falls behind other states in its amount of funding per pupil.

Free school meals for all? Measure has already faced skepticism

NEARI is also pushing for free school meals for all students, an initiative that failed in the past. Last year it passed only the Senate, not the House. Skeptics have focused on its roughly $40-million price tag, and it has not been factored into Gov. Dan McKee's latest budget proposal. Already, Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Daniels has said the cost of such a program is not currently feasible. Instead, McKee added $800,000 to his budget for making already reduced-price meals free.

But education experts keep hammering the point that hungry kids don't make effective learners.

"Study after study demonstrates that Healthy School Meals for All supports student well-being, reduces administrative costs, increases investment in food service programs, eliminates unpaid meal debt, removes stigma from the lunchroom and increases equity in our schools," said Scott Conley, a longtime special educator at Davies Career & Technical High School in Lincoln.

