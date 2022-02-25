Here's what RI's legal community says about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

PROVIDENCE – Members of Rhode Island’s legal and Black community hailed President Biden’s nomination Friday of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court as a well-deserved yet long overdue step to diversify the nation’s high court.

“I think it’s a terrific appointment. She is a very thoughtful person and wonderfully well-qualified. I’m happy not only for her, but for the whole country,” said Senior 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Bruce M. Selya, who Jackson clerked for in the late 1990s.

Selya credited Jackson, who he has kept in touch with through the years, as an extremely bright and capable jurist.

“She listens well. She gets the whole picture and has great respect for the rule of law … I think she’s got the whole package,” Selya said.

Jackson will bring to the high court a crucial perspective as a former trial court judge and litigator with the federal public defender’s office that is lacking in many of the high court’s nine justices, he said.

“She will help restore that balance,” he said.

Jackson would become the first Black woman named to the Supreme Court, if confirmed. She would join Justice Clarence Thomas as one of two African Americans on the high court bench, and the third Black Supreme Court justice ever.

“I think that it is well past time that we have an African American justice,” Selya said. (Jackson’s name is on a plaque outside a courtroom dedicated to Judge Selya at Roger Williams Law.)

Jim Vincent, president of the NAACP’s Providence branch, also celebrated the momentousness of Biden’s judicial pick.

“I’m overjoyed and thrilled. I think Ketanji Jackson will bring a lot to the Supreme Court. She’s unbelievably qualified,” Vincent said.

Vincent emphasized, in particular, Jackson’s experience as a federal public defender as essential to bringing necessary insight and understanding to the court. She is the first nominee since Justice Thurgood Marshall to bring to the bench a background in representing criminal defendants.

“It served Justice Thurgood Marshall well. It will serve her well,” Vincent said.

Vincent noted Jackson’s Ivy League credentials as a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

“I think she’s as qualified as any justice and more qualified than some,” Vincent said.

In his view, she and other female judges of color had been overlooked for the Supreme Court due to their gender and the color of their skin.

“There’s no shortage of Black female candidates. It’s a shortage of access to opportunity,” Vincent said.

“It’s long overdue. I think an African American woman should have been on the court,” said state District Court Judge William J. Trezvant, president of the Thurgood Marshall Law Society in Rhode Island.

In his view, Jackson’s middle class upbringing and time working on the federal Sentencing Commission would add insight to the court’s deliberations.

While Jackson joining the court won’t shift its balance, her role as the first African American woman to be seated “can’t be overstated,” said Roger Williams University School of Law Professor Michael J. Yelnosky.

“Justice Scalia famously stated that having Justice Marshall in the room changed our discussions about race,” Yelnosky said.

He expected Jackson's perspective as a former public defender to have a quiet impact on the court.

“That’s going to have an impact on how you view issues. It's a really interesting and different perspective,” he said.

He observed, too, that Jackson comes from a family with roots in law enforcement and an uncle who had been sentenced to life in prison under the federal “three strikes” law. She has been on the front lines of all facets of criminal justice, he said.

“That makes this a great pick,” Yelnosky said.

